Knicks Gamble On Scott Perry As GM After Missing On Big Name Candidates

The New York Knicks have finally found their new general manager, and they went West to do it. Sacramento Kings vice president of basketball operations, Scott Perry will become the Knicks’ new GM. Perry will report to Steve Mills, who will be elevated to the franchise’s new president.

Sources: Sacramento, New York still working out terms of financial compensation to clear way for Perry to take Knicks' GM job. https://t.co/Z82b7QnLbB — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 13, 2017

Sacramento and the Knicks have to work out some kind of compensation in exchange for Perry, but that figures to be settled over the next few days.

Perry was ousted as the Orlando Magic’s assistant general manager in April, and a few weeks later Vlade Divac hired him to be the No. 2 man in the Kings organization. Perry was a big part of the Kings’ draft, which has been lauded around the league.

A 53-year-old Michigan native, Perry helped Joe Dumars build the Detroit Pistons into a championship team in 2004. He went on to be the assistant general manager of the Seattle Supersonics during the 2007-08 season and was part of the front office that selected Kevin Durant. After a return to the Pistons (from 2008 to 2012), Perry became Magic GM Rob Hennigan’s No. 2 guy in 2012.

The Knicks are gambling big on Perry, who has never been a general manager before. He has been a part of some decent front offices, but hasn’t been responsible for running things himself.

New York missed out on landing former Cleveland Cavaliers GM David Griffin, who was easily the biggest and best name out there. The two sides reportedly couldn’t agree because Griffin was not going to be given full autonomy to make decisions.

The Knicks also couldn’t land Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri despite interest in him. The Raptors may not have allowed Ujiri to meet with New York, but the team never actually asked. Owner James Dolan may regret not at least reaching out to Ujiri, who is one of the most respected front office men in the NBA.

In the end, Perry may work out, but he’s certainly a risk. And as we all know, most of the risks Dolan has taken over the last two decades haven’t exactly worked out.