Please Give the Reporters Who Broke the Jose Quintana Trade Proper Credit

The Chicago White Sox sent starter Jose Quintana to the Chicago Cubs earlier today and received a healthy haul of promising prospects in return. Rick Hahn and Theo Epstein, the respective GMs, apparently kept a tight lid on things by only discussing the deal behind closed doors during All-Star festivities. But what’s done in the dark will always be brought to light when journalists like wetbutt23 and katyperrysbootyhole are looking for the truth.

The latter posted the following on Reddit late Wednesday night:

Hey guys, take this with a grain of salt, but I heard from a friend who’s brothers friend works for the cubs (sounds like bulls– I know), that Q is going to the cubs in exchange for 4 players. Has anyone heard anything similar?

Who was katyperrysbootyhole’s source on this? None other than wetbutt23, who chimed in to provide further details.

And while this reporting was met with some understandable cynicism from others on the board, wetbutt23 kept his/her head down and kept reporting.

Lo and behold, wetbutt23 was vindicated as the deal went down a few hours later.

Keep this in mind as you hear about how the public’s trust in the Fourth Estate has eroded to new low: perhaps people are looking for truth in the wrong places. Perhaps it’s time they get a little bit more adventurous.

[CSN Chicago]