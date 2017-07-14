Roundup: Are Colleges Actually Bad?; Is Kim Kardashian a Good Mom? Tim Tebow's Miracle

USA Today Sports

The 69th (nice!) Emmy nominations …How a high school newspaper scored a major scoop … Chuck Blazer, larger than life soccer figure, dead at 72 … Can’t stop looking at these pictures of Jupiter’s red spot … Richard Sherman and the merits of strikingBody found in Central Park .. Family wants answers following death at Mexican resort … Mitch McConnell has a unique take on those Medicaid cuts … Do colleges hurt America?Less timeouts in the NBA is a good thing … Kansas State offensive lineman Scott Frantz comes out as gay … Andy Roddick threw away all his trophiesDon Jr. asked to testify in front of Senate Judiciary Committee … But maybe we shouldn’t bomb Russia … Tough times when you get trapped in an ATM vestibuleThe monkey selfie photographer is broke and that seems like symbolism of something … Donnie Wahlberg is out there leaving big tips ..Conor McGregor explains why he’s not racist … Nick Saban has a few thoughts on the sideline rule … Drug dealer kills four men, burns them on family farm … This Carmelo Anthony trade is certainly slow-developing … One of Tupac’s former homes is reasonably priced Tourist killed by jet blast at beach famous for close plane contact … Naomi Watts.

Kim Kardashian put her daughter in a fake corset and people are irate. [People]

This seems like a big deal but, then again, what doesn’t these days? [Yahoo]

Are the Cleveland Cavaliers falling into the same mistakes that doomed the Miami Heat? [The Ringer]

Trump’s go-to playbook for claiming victory. [Politico]

Denzel Valentine, you have to chill out. [FanRag]

Acid attacks in London. [CNN]

Something changed here. Can’t quite put my finger on it.

Do we think this dog is happy?

Tim Tebow hit a walk-off homer and will be with the Mets soon, one has to imagine.

Fall Out Boy — Chicago is So Two Years Ago

