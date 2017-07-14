Scottish Open Trying To Avoid Donald Trump At All Costs

President Donald Trump has a really nice golf course in northern Scotland, but it’s unlikely the Scottish Open will ever be played there. The title sponsor of the event is Aberdeen Asset Management and the company’s chief executive, Martin Gilbert, likes Trump’s course, but not the controversy its owner brings.

Gilbert had the following to say about Trump International Golf Links potentially hosting the event:

“Trump (International), I don’t need to tell you, is a great golf course, but there are issues if we went there. The worst thing would be if he came. No decision has been made, but, look, there are clear issues, shall we say.” “Politics aside, Trump (International Golf Links) would be an ideal venue, but you can’t put politics aside. That is the issue so we will wait and see.”

Wow, this quote: “The worst thing would be if he came.” Ouch.

During a visit to the course in 2015, Trump promised, “the Scottish Open is coming.” But it would appear that’s not true right now. Trump appears to be far too controversial for the event to consider picking his course.

This year’s Scottish Open was in its second day on Friday and is being held at Dundonald Links.