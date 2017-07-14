Tim Tebow Won't Be Getting A Major League Call-Up This Fall

Tim Tebow has actually been playing really well in High-A ball for the St. Lucie Mets. Unfortunately, New York Mets general manager Sandy Alderson doesn’t foresee a September call-up for the 28-year-old.

I ask Sandy if he could see Tebow promoted to Mets this year, he does not foresee it and noted with a smile his exit velocity is impressive — Kevin Kernan (@WheresKernan) July 14, 2017

Tebow is currently hitting .327 for St. Lucie in 49 at bats. He has three home runs, an on-base percentage of .421 and is slugging .551. Oh, and he’s hit safely in 11 straight games. Which led to this insane fact:

Tim Tebow has an 11-game hitting streak in the minor leagues. He never completed 11 straight passes in the NFL. — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) July 14, 2017

Look, Tebow has been a nice story this year, especially since his call-up to St. Lucie. But anyone who thinks he’s anywhere close to the major leagues needs to temper their expectations.