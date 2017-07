Zion Williamson is an athletic freak, still a year away from officially hitting a college campus where he’ll do incredible basketball things on national television. For now he’s stuck on the high school circuit doing stuff like blocking fastbreak dunk attempts with two hands and nearly hitting his head on the backboard. Thank goodness that hard landing didn’t hurt him. He’s already in one knee brace and I doubt Coach K would still want to know him deeply if he got hurt.

Here are a few other angles. Isn’t it amazing that Zion Williamson’s summer exhibitions have more cameras than a FIBA tournament?