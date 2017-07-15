Is Klay ThompsonDating This Model / Basketball Player?

USA Today Sports

Klay Thompson may be dating an attractive woman. Maybe. It could be basketball player / actress / model Brittany Lucio. A bunch of sites ran with the story in late June based on a story posted on Terez Owens, but there has been nothing online since then so who knows. Last summer rumors spread about Klay dating a Rams cheerleader.

Late night hoop @24hourfitness 💚🏀

No cross-Instagram appearances. No sign of her on Klay’s international tour. If she was dating Klay on June 26th, there were no indications on June 13th when the Golden State Warriors won the title because she posted a picture and didn’t specifically mention him. I guess it’s possible she was keeping things quiet. A little too quiet. Or the proper amount of quiet.

Congratulations to the 2017 NBA Champions #warriorsbaby 💛💙💛💙🏆

She does not appear to have a hesi pullup jimbo, but she is still a baller.

