Johnny Manziel Has Talked to NFL Teams About a Comeback

Johnny Manziel hasn’t played in a NFL game since before he allegedly disappeared to Las Vegas, and that fantastic story was over 18 months ago at this point. It’s easy to forget how much of a distraction Manziel stories were for a brief time.

Manziel appeared at a fantasy football convention in Dallas, and said that he has had some conversations with NFL teams about a return.

Johnny Manziel on getting back in the NFL: pic.twitter.com/ybCkMA8hak — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 15, 2017

Johnny Manziel on how much he misses playing football: pic.twitter.com/w2H9vQgR1E — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 15, 2017

I don’t know what Manziel’s chances of convincing a team to give him another chance are. We’ve seen in the past that he tries to say the right thing that teams want to here, and then jets to a party in a college town soon after.

But if you are a fan of maximum chaos, you should be rooting for a team to give Manziel a shot while Colin Kaepernick remains unsigned because he is too much of a distraction, no longer starting material, and not worth the trouble.