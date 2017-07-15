Johnny Manziel Has Talked to NFL Teams About a Comeback

Johnny Manziel hasn’t played in a NFL game since before he allegedly disappeared to Las Vegas, and that fantastic story was over 18 months ago at this point. It’s easy to forget how much of a distraction Manziel stories were for a brief time.
Manziel appeared at a fantasy football convention in Dallas, and said that he has had some conversations with NFL teams about a return.
I don’t know what Manziel’s chances of convincing a team to give him another chance are. We’ve seen in the past that he tries to say the right thing that teams want to here, and then jets to a party in a college town soon after.
But if you are a fan of maximum chaos, you should be rooting for a team to give Manziel a shot while Colin Kaepernick remains unsigned because he is too much of a distraction, no longer starting material, and not worth the trouble.
Comments