Soccer USA Today Sports

Soccer Player Gets Yellow Card Because Fans Were Throwing Bottles at Him

Soccer Player Gets Yellow Card Because Fans Were Throwing Bottles at Him

Soccer

Soccer Player Gets Yellow Card Because Fans Were Throwing Bottles at Him

Celtics defeated Linfield, 2-0, in a Champions League qualifying match on Friday. During the second half Celtic player Leigh Griffiths was trying to take a corner kick, but was held up when fans started throwing coins and bottles at him. Because of this delay, Griffiths was given a yellow card. This probably isn’t the first time a referee gave someone holding an empty liquor bottle a yellow card, but it’s probably the first time that player wasn’t the one to empty the bottle and got a yellow.

, , , Soccer

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Soccer
Home