Soccer Player Gets Yellow Card Because Fans Were Throwing Bottles at Him

Celtics defeated Linfield, 2-0, in a Champions League qualifying match on Friday. During the second half Celtic player Leigh Griffiths was trying to take a corner kick, but was held up when fans started throwing coins and bottles at him. Because of this delay, Griffiths was given a yellow card. This probably isn’t the first time a referee gave someone holding an empty liquor bottle a yellow card, but it’s probably the first time that player wasn’t the one to empty the bottle and got a yellow.