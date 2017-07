Have you ever been mad? Have you ever been to Taco Bell? Have you ever been mad in a Taco Bell? Well, you haven’t been this mad in a Taco Bell. This video is from Rhode Island shows a man so upset about whatever the employees did to his order that he trashed the place, knocking everything off the counter, including two computer screens… and a fish tank? According to KIRO7 police are still looking for the man.