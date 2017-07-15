VIDEO: Hernan Perez's Son Has Re-imagined the Bat-Flip

Milwaukee Brewers jack of all trades Hernan Perez is contributing to a division-leading club. His young son, Christopher, has even loftier goals. The kid apparently wants to re-invent the bat flip. And while we appreciate his passion, this version would surely open up teams and Major League Baseball to all kinds of liability, as it’s just pure violence.

But, hey, like they say: if you don’t want a hitter to aggressively throw his bat at your head in the front row, don’t allow the opposing pitcher to give up a bomb on your behalf.