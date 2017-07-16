MLB USA Today Sports

Pirates Fan Swiftly Hurls Cardinals Home Run Ball Into the River

Pirates Fan Swiftly Hurls Cardinals Home Run Ball Into the River

MLB

Pirates Fan Swiftly Hurls Cardinals Home Run Ball Into the River

A Pirates fan, in one swift motion, caught a two-run home run hit by Cardinals third baseman Jedd Gyorko and chucked it into the Allegheny River. The fan displayed Henry Rowengartner-esque strength, and now the souvenir sleeps with the fishes.

[Busted Coverage]

, , , MLB

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More MLB
Home