Pirates Fan Swiftly Hurls Cardinals Home Run Ball Into the River

A Pirates fan, in one swift motion, caught a two-run home run hit by Cardinals third baseman Jedd Gyorko and chucked it into the Allegheny River. The fan displayed Henry Rowengartner-esque strength, and now the souvenir sleeps with the fishes.
A Pirates fan, in one swift motion, caught a two-run home run hit by Cardinals third baseman Jedd Gyorko and chucked it into the Allegheny River. The fan displayed Henry Rowengartner-esque strength, and now the souvenir sleeps with the fishes.
Who saw that coming?
Respect the game, kid.
He’s a hard worker.
This is not how we resolve our issues.
Quite a misunderstanding.
Sorry guys, we’re not going to see Tim Tebow in the big leagues any time soon.
The Scottish Open apparently wants to avoid Donald Trump at all costs.
Jon Snow still back, right?
Comments