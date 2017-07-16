VIDEO: Broncos WR Cody Latimer Pepper Sprayed By Strip Club Bouncer in February Incident

Cody Latimer, entering his fourth season as a wide receiver for the Denver Broncos, got into a brief scuffle with a strip club bouncer near Dayton, Oh. in February, and the video has just now made its way to TMZ.

According to TMZ, this altercation stemmed from a dispute over the establishment’s dress code. When it was taken outside, Latimer appears to slap the bouncer, and then gets pepper sprayed. Latimer’s uncle, meanwhile, lunged at the bouncer, and got KTFO’ed. Latimer told TMZ he was trying to de-escalate the incident.

TMZ notes that police were not called in the incident and there’s no pending criminal investigation.