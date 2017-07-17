Ezekiel Elliott Allegedly Broke a Man's Nose, Left Nightclub Before Police Arrived to Investigate

Ezekiel Elliott was involved in an incident at a Dallas area night club. The early reporting was that no police report was filed. However, police did respond.

TMZ spoke to Sergeant Williams of the Dallas PD, who said that a man described as heavily intoxicated had his nose broken and was transported to the hospital. That man did not know who had hit him. However, according to the officer, a friend with him said that “It was that Dallas Cowboys running back.” (A random twitter user, for what it’s worth, tweeted about Elliott punching a man last night.)

According to police, via TMZ, police did not speak with Elliott, and he was not at the scene when they arrived. No arrests were made at the time given the accuser’s intoxication and lack of information. Expect further details to come out on this matter, and for the investigation to continue.