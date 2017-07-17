Ezekiel Elliott Involved in Late Night Bar Fight in Dallas, Amid Suspension Rumors

NFL USA Today Sports

Ezekiel Elliott was involved in late night altercation at Clutch Bar in Dallas, according to a report from Mike Fisher. Adam Schefter has confirmed the initial reporting.

On Friday, Adam Schefter reported that Elliott is bracing for a short suspension. That is presumed to be related to a domestic violence situation for which he was cleared criminally, from his time at Ohio State, but could also include an incident from March at a St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Busted Coverage had a source that says the altercation involved Elliott and a DJ at the club, and that things were serious. Details continue to emerge.

