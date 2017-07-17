Ezekiel Elliott Involved in Late Night Bar Fight in Dallas, Amid Suspension Rumors

Ezekiel Elliott was involved in late night altercation at Clutch Bar in Dallas, according to a report from Mike Fisher. Adam Schefter has confirmed the initial reporting.

On Friday, Adam Schefter reported that Elliott is bracing for a short suspension. That is presumed to be related to a domestic violence situation for which he was cleared criminally, from his time at Ohio State, but could also include an incident from March at a St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Busted Coverage had a source that says the altercation involved Elliott and a DJ at the club, and that things were serious. Details continue to emerge.