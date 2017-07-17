WATCH: LaVar Ball Rips LaMelo in Front of Whole Team, Says He's on Phone Too Much and Is Weak Link on D

LaVar Ball absolutely ripped his son LaMelo Ball a new one on Monday after their AAU team lost in a tournament. The elder Ball went off on the way his son played weak defense and didn’t seem to actually care about winning or the rest of his team.

Check it out but be warned, the language is NSFW:

LaVar Ball is going off on LaMelo. You gotta love this guy as a coach & a father. If he didn’t care he wouldn’t be talking to them like this pic.twitter.com/SOl6dtVUKZ — Ⓜ️ (@_moneyyymel) July 17, 2017

While I may not agree with many of LaVar’s methods — OK, pretty much all of them — it’s clear he cares about making his sons better at basketball. This is an absolute undressing of one of his three prized pupils in front of the rest of his team. It’s tough love, and many may not agree with it, but he’s certainly not playing favorites with his boy.

LaVar admonished him for showboating, not playing defense, not being focused, only caring about scoring and not being a good teammate. He also threw in a dig about LaMelo’s older brother Lonzo Ball having learned to play at both ends of the floor.

Again, argue with the way he does it, or his language all you want, but he’s not sugar coating this because it’s his youngest son.