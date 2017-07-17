Odell Beckham Jr. Went to Cancun With His Girlfriend
Odell Beckham Jr. Went to Cancun With His Girlfriend
Stephen Douglas | 1 hour ago
Odell Beckham Jr. won a Kids Choice award for “Hands of Gold” last week. According to
TMZ, he spent the weekend in Cancun with girlfriend Polyxeni Ferfeli. And apparently the couple has been dating for the better part of 2017.
🐚
A post shared by Polyxeni Ferfeli (@polyxeni_ferfeli) on
Jul 11, 2017 at 11:59am PDT
Beckham and Ferfeli went to
Six Flags in April when a few sites picked up on the relationship and someone said they were dating in February on a message board. So he wasn’t dating Amber Rose or Iggy Azalea. Women must just love taking pictures with him because of his cool hair. No wonder he hates the media.
🐻🐻🐻 #cuddlebear
A post shared by Polyxeni Ferfeli (@polyxeni_ferfeli) on
Apr 22, 2017 at 5:20am PDT
#pfw
A post shared by Polyxeni Ferfeli (@polyxeni_ferfeli) on
Sep 29, 2016 at 10:37am PDT
❣️
A post shared by Polyxeni Ferfeli (@polyxeni_ferfeli) on
Jul 16, 2017 at 8:23am PDT
Stephen Douglas
Born and raised in Mid-Southern Upstate New York, Stephen holds a master's degree in public communications. Money well spent? I'd say so. These days he jokes about sports on the Internet. Professionally.
