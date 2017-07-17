Odell Beckham Jr. Went to Cancun With His Girlfriend

Odell Beckham Jr. won a Kids Choice award for “Hands of Gold” last week. According to TMZ, he spent the weekend in Cancun with girlfriend Polyxeni Ferfeli. And apparently the couple has been dating for the better part of 2017.

Beckham and Ferfeli went to Six Flags in April when a few sites picked up on the relationship and someone said they were dating in February on a message board. So he wasn’t dating Amber Rose or Iggy Azalea. Women must just love taking pictures with him because of his cool hair. No wonder he hates the media.

