Tiger Woods' Latest Rock Bottom? Now 1005th in Official World Golf Rankings

Tiger Woods has bottomed out yet again, dropping to #1005 in the Official World Golf Rankings according to Golf.com. Tiger was ranked 987th last week on the Official World Golf Rankings page on PGATour.com which only showed the top 998. No word if those rankings will be expanded to go past 1,005 this week.

It’s shocking to see Tiger so low unless you think about it for longer than second. He played in three tournaments over the winter with his best finish coming in his own Hero World Challenge. He ended up 15th and there were only 18 entrants. And one person withdrew after the first round. That was his only tournament during the 2016 calendar year.

Tiger finish 17th at the 2015 Masters and only earned $448K playing golf that year. Pretty good work for anyone not named Tiger Woods. He was the PGA Player of the Year in 2013, which just keeps getting further and further away. He just got out rehab earlier this month and Jack Nicklaus doesn’t think Tiger has much golf left in him. Its getting more and more difficult to disagree.