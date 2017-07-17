VIDEO: Guy Takes Pitch During Gender Reveal, Advanced Metrics to Blame

My mans really took a pitch on a gender reveal 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/R2ZGG9Y2SX — Insane Athletes (@Insane_Athletes) July 17, 2017

Cynics railing against advanced metrics often come off as cranky and unhinged. But, to be fair, there are some instances when the new way of thinking hurts the entertainment product. For instance, the number of at-bats ending in a strikeout, walk, or home run has steadily increased year after year for the past 10 years.

The change in mindset has trickled down to the rec leagues and — we’re sad to report — the gender reveal circuit. This guy participating in his own gender reveal briefly forgot that it’s about putting the ball in play, not boosting the on-base percentage when his wife threw a high and tight offering. He momentarily forgot the value of a productive out.

Anyway, it’s a girl! Congratulations to the couple.