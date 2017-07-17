VIDEO: Hero in Uniform Saves Kyle Schwarber

Kyle Schwarber is not known for his glove in the outfield. When it’s all said and done, though, he may be known for falling into the outfield stands somewhat (?) gracefully. Earlier this year he introduced himself to some paying customers down the left-field line at Wrigley.

Kyle Schwarber with no regard for the brick wall in front of him. #Cubs pic.twitter.com/gIWM3Pm63X — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) May 8, 2017

Apparently wishing to reach out and meet some new people, the Chicago Cubs slugger pressed the flesh with the good people of Atlanta.

Schwarber into the Stands, Part II: Kyle makes the catch and ends up in the front row to end the sixth inning for the Cubs. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/qKdCdgBYfL — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) July 18, 2017

His hustle was recognized by a man in uniform who, thanks to his training, jumped into action to play hero and prevent injury.

People helping people. Makes the world go ’round.