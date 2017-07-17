VIDEO: Hero in Uniform Saves Kyle Schwarber

Kyle Schwarber is not known for his glove in the outfield. When it’s all said and done, though, he may be known for falling into the outfield stands somewhat (?) gracefully. Earlier this year he introduced himself to some paying customers down the left-field line at Wrigley.
Apparently wishing to reach out and meet some new people, the Chicago Cubs slugger pressed the flesh with the good people of Atlanta.
His hustle was recognized by a man in uniform who, thanks to his training, jumped into action to play hero and prevent injury.
People helping people. Makes the world go ’round.
