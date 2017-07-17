Flea Loves Him Some Lonzo Ball

Lonzo Ball will miss the Summer League championship game Monday night due to a calf injury, but he’s already earned himself one big fan.

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea is a die-hard Los Angeles Lakers fan and he’s already sold on the team’s new point guard. In fact, he is so sold on the 19-year-old he thinks he’ll be better than Jason Kidd.

TMZ posted this video of Flea extolling the virtues of Lonzo:

So he already considers Ball his favorite player of all-time? That’s high praise after a handful of Summer League games. But don’t think Flea is some guy who doesn’t understand basketball, the guy is a sports junkie who has been a fixture courtside at Lakers games for well over a decade.

Well it’s clear Lonzo has won over at least one very prominent Lakers fan.