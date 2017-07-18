The 146th Open Championship Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: This is Going to be Good

The third major of the year gets under on Thursday at Royal Birkdale in Southport, England. The Open Championship provided for some spectacular entertainment last year when Phil Mickelson and Henrik Stenson ran away from the field and battled it out on the final day of the tournament and this year there is no reason to expect anything different. With the top names in the sport playing some of their best golf this season, we’re sure to see some entertaining golf.

With NBC holding the rights to the broadcast you’ll get to watch almost every second of the tournament on either Golf Channel or NBC, which most golf fans can agree is quite nice.

Odds via Diamond Sportsbook Rickie Fowler +1400 Henrik Stenson +1400 Dustin Johnson +1600 Jordan Spieth +1600 Rory McIlroy +1800 Sergio Garcia +1800 Jon Rahm +1800 Hideki Matsuyama +2100 Justin Rose +2100 Brooks Koepka +3900 Jason Day +4000

Live (ET) Thursday 1:35 AM – 4:00 PM Golf Channel Friday 1:35 AM – 4:00 PM Golf Channel Saturday 4:30 AM – 7:00 AM Golf Channel 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM NBC Sunday 4:00 AM – 7:00 AM Golf Channel 7:00 AM – 2:00 PM NBC

Time Group 7:30 AM Billy Horschel Soren Kjeldsen Danny Willett 7:52 AM Bryson DeChambeau Jason Dufner Branden Grace 8:03 AM Russell Knox Alex Noren Ian Poulter 9:36 AM Padraig Harrington Pat Perez Thomas Pieters 9:47 AM Si Woo Kim Jordan Spieth Henrik Stenson 9:58 AM Louis Oosthuizen Justin Rose Justin Thomas 10:09 AM Tommy Fleetwood Brooks Koepka Hideki Matsuyama 11:36 AM Adam Hadwin Todd Hamilton Andrew “Beef” Johnston 11:47 AM Adam Bland John Daly Connor Syme 12:53 AM Aaron Baddeley Tyrell Hatton Martin Kaymer 1:04 PM Jason Day Sergio Garcia Zach Johnson 1:26 PM Paul Casey Rickie Fowler Adam Scott 2:48 PM Dustin Johnson Rory McIlroy Charl Schwartzel 2:59 PM Jon Rahm Patrick Reed Lee Westwood 3:10 PM Marc Leishman Phil Mickelson Francesco Molinari 3:21 PM Rafa Cabrera Bello Scott Hend Bubba Watson

The safe play is to pick one of the big dogs with Spieth, Fowler, McIlroy or Johnson, but I think a European like Paul Casey has a good shot at picking up his first major championship this week.