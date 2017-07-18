The 146th Open Championship Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: This is Going to be Good

The third major of the year gets under on Thursday at Royal Birkdale in Southport, England. The Open Championship provided for some spectacular entertainment last year when Phil Mickelson and Henrik Stenson ran away from the field and battled it out on the final day of the tournament and this year there is no reason to expect anything different. With the top names in the sport playing some of their best golf this season, we’re sure to see some entertaining golf.
With NBC holding the rights to the broadcast you’ll get to watch almost every second of the tournament on either Golf Channel or NBC, which most golf fans can agree is quite nice.
Odds via Diamond Sportsbook
|Odds via Diamond Sportsbook
|Rickie Fowler
|+1400
|Henrik Stenson
|+1400
|Dustin Johnson
|+1600
|Jordan Spieth
|+1600
|Rory McIlroy
|+1800
|Sergio Garcia
|+1800
|Jon Rahm
|+1800
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+2100
|Justin Rose
|+2100
|Brooks Koepka
|+3900
|Jason Day
|+4000
TV Schedule
|Live (ET)
|Thursday
|1:35 AM – 4:00 PM
|Golf Channel
|Friday
|1:35 AM – 4:00 PM
|Golf Channel
|Saturday
|4:30 AM – 7:00 AM
|Golf Channel
|7:00 AM – 3:00 PM
|NBC
|Sunday
|4:00 AM – 7:00 AM
|Golf Channel
|7:00 AM – 2:00 PM
|NBC
Replay
10 p.m.-Midnight
10 p.m.-2:30 a.m.
10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Midnight-4 a.m.
Tee Times
|Time
|Group
|7:30 AM
|Billy Horschel
|Soren Kjeldsen
|Danny Willett
|7:52 AM
|Bryson DeChambeau
|Jason Dufner
|Branden Grace
|8:03 AM
|Russell Knox
|Alex Noren
|Ian Poulter
|9:36 AM
|Padraig Harrington
|Pat Perez
|Thomas Pieters
|9:47 AM
|Si Woo Kim
|Jordan Spieth
|Henrik Stenson
|9:58 AM
|Louis Oosthuizen
|Justin Rose
|Justin Thomas
|10:09 AM
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Brooks Koepka
|Hideki Matsuyama
|11:36 AM
|Adam Hadwin
|Todd Hamilton
|Andrew “Beef” Johnston
|11:47 AM
|Adam Bland
|John Daly
|Connor Syme
|12:53 AM
|Aaron Baddeley
|Tyrell Hatton
|Martin Kaymer
|1:04 PM
|Jason Day
|Sergio Garcia
|Zach Johnson
|1:26 PM
|Paul Casey
|Rickie Fowler
|Adam Scott
|2:48 PM
|Dustin Johnson
|Rory McIlroy
|Charl Schwartzel
|2:59 PM
|Jon Rahm
|Patrick Reed
|Lee Westwood
|3:10 PM
|Marc Leishman
|Phil Mickelson
|Francesco Molinari
|3:21 PM
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|Scott Hend
|Bubba Watson
My Picks
The safe play is to pick one of the big dogs with Spieth, Fowler, McIlroy or Johnson, but I think a European like Paul Casey has a good shot at picking up his first major championship this week.
Comments