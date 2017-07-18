Doc Rivers Throws Shade At Chris Paul During Clippers Press Conference

Doc Rivers threw some heavy shade at Chris Paul during a press conference on Tuesday. The Los Angeles Clippers head coach poked his former point guard during the question-and-answer portion of an event introducing his team’s new players. He claimed the team would have more ball movement without Paul on the roster.

While he praised Paul’s skills, Rivers heavily implied that the team would get back to the style of play he prefers without the nine-time All-Star.

Check it out:

Biggest difference in style of play with Chris Paul gone … ‘We’ll have ball movement’ — @DocRivers @LAClippers @HoopsonFOX pic.twitter.com/ICowfwyAG6 — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) July 18, 2017

Look, that’s about the nicest possible way you can say what he said, but it’s clear Doc was taking aim at his former pupil. The two guys are certainly not going to be exchanging Christmas cards any time soon.

Rivers also didn’t look terribly happy in the picture taken after the press conference:

I have rarely seen someone look more miserable. Can’t really blame him.