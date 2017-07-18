Ezekiel Elliott Also Likes to Drive His Car Really Fast, Appealing Speeding Conviction

Ezekiel Elliott is blasting through the news cycle lately, but one news item is emerging from some speeding from earlier this year. Back in April, Elliott was ticketed for going 100 miles per hour on a highway near Frisco, Texas.

According to the Dallas News, his attorney filed a letter pleading no contest on June 28th, the court accepted the plea on July 5th, and the Justice of the Peace signed paperwork entering the conviction into the record on July 14th, which just so happened to come a couple of days before the latest drama at a Dallas-area bar.

So now they are appealing a conviction. Elliott is not the first to speed in a 2016 Dodge Charger and won’t be the last, but when it’s added on to the other events of the last year, well, it just means one more thing for which Roger Goodell will give him a stern look.