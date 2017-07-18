Jean Segura Submits Bid for Best Defensive Inning of the Year

The Seattle Mariners are suddenly hot and winners of their last five thanks to a feel-good victory over the Houston Astros Monday night. Shortstop Jean Segura helped secure success with an impressive and eventful ninth inning that saw him involved in all three outs. He ranged far to his right to snag two grounders and recorded assists at home plate, second base, and first base. Perhaps most importantly, he proved baseball can be considered aerobic exercise if the ball finds you enough.
