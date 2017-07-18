Roundup: Andy Dalton Did a Nice Thing; Troubling R. Kelly Allegations; & Guy on Motorcycle Fakes Accident, Gets Busted by Dash Cam Video

Izabel Goulart … extremely troubling read about R. Kelly, who is still sick and twisted … why did Minnesota police shoot this woman in her driveway? … “Papua New Guinea’s electoral commissioner gets court order to stop blogger calling him ‘tomato'” … Martin Landeau has passed away at the age of 89; loved him in Rounders … looking forward to seeing Planet of the Apes, haven’t seen a bad review yet … “Kansas City ice cream shop is serving burnt end BBQ ice cream” … toughest place to build new housing? Venice Beach, California … do you know anyone with a tattoo on their armpit? … thank goodness for dash cams! … actress Mindy Kaling is pregnant, no word on the baby daddy …

This Chris Spielman lawsuit against Ohio State has the makings of something seismic in college football. [Dispatch]

Very aggressive story here on Bill Simmons vs ESPN, and how many things Simmons got wrong on his podcast. [CNBC]

I talked about expectations in sports, from Aaron Judge to Lonzo Ball to Bryce, to Peyton vs Brady. Talked college football with Bruce Feldman; Mayweather/McGregor with Greg Bishop and Tanking in the NFL with Manish Mehta. [Full 3-Hour Radio Show; Best-of 30-Minute Podcast]

Next time you want to criticize Andy Dalton, just remember he’s a great guy. [NBC DFW]

Remember Marcus Lattimore? The former South Carolina star running back, 25, is now coaching football at a private school. [SI.com]

“The middle of the free agency market is where teams get the least bang for the buck, while the best investments tend to be on the extremes.” Why you want to be a contender or fishing for stars at the top of the draft. [Cleaning the Glass]

Houston Texans running back D’Onta Foreman was arrested Sunday for having a tiny amount of marijuana on him, as well as “carrying an unlawful weapon.” [Hook Em]

Manute Bol’s son is a 5-star recruit. [SI.com]

Ten people were tossed off a boat, and then it was out-of-control until a cop saved the day.

A flash flood in Arizona killed nine people at a popular swimming spot.

Bug attacks weather girl during the broadcast.