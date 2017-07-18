Tom Brady Correctly Identified Work Ethic, Incorrectly Thought He Would Gain Speed in Old High School Interview

Tom Brady’s former high school, San Mateo Serra, released old footage of what they term “possibly Tom Brady’s first ever media interview” last week. In it, he was interviewed by former quarterback Dan Fouts (who despite being one of the first to discover Brady, would rather have a punter).

Possibly Tom Brady's first ever media interview in the summer of 1994 🏈 #tbt @PadreAthletics @serrapadresfb pic.twitter.com/fvXKujqyLN — Serra High School (@SerraSanMateo) July 13, 2017

In the interview, Brady talked about his arm strength, accuracy, and his work ethic as being positive attributes, while noting that “I think I need to work on my speed a little bit, but that will come with time.”