Yankees Swing For Fences With Trade For Todd Frazier, David Robertson And Tommy Kahnle

The New York Yankees made a big move Tuesday night, as they landed third baseman Todd Frazier and relievers David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle from the Chicago White Sox. It was a huge deal that will help shore the Yankees up at the corner infield spots and add two fantastic relievers to their bullpen mix.

Blake Rutherford was #Yankees' No. 3 prospect, and easily the prize of the package the #WhiteSox will receive for Robertson/Kahnle/Frazier — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 19, 2017

Frazier will head to the Bronx in the midst of a down season. Through 81 games entering Tuesday night he was hitting .207 with 16 home runs and 44 RBI. The 31-year-old had just 58 hits and his OPS was .760, while his fWAR of 1.1 is far off his usual pace. But this is a guy who hit 40 home runs last year, 35 in 2015 and 29 in 2014. In the homer-friendly confines of Yankees Stadium, the two-time All-Star could find a groove and start mashing again.

Robertson will head back to New York, where he spent the first seven years of his career as a reliever for the Yankees. The 32-year-old is having an outstanding season, posting a 4-2 record with a 2.70 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 47 strikeouts against just 11 walks in 33.1 innings. He also has 13 saves (one blown) in 31 appearances. Robertson is making $12 million this season and is set to make $13 million next year before hitting free agency.

Kahnle has developed into a fantastic reliever over the last two seasons and is having his best season in 2017. So far this year he has a 1-3 record with a 2.50 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 60 strikeouts in 36 innings over 37 appearances. The 27-year-old is under team control through 2021, when he’ll finally be able to hit free agency.

In exchange for the two former All-Stars and Kahnle, the Yankees gave up a package consisting of 20-year-old lefty slugging outfielder Blake Rutherford, 22-year-old lefty Ian Clarkin, 22-year-old center fielder Tito Polo and reliever Tyler Clippard. Rutherford was the Yankees first-round pick (18th overall) in the 2016 MLB Draft, and is currently the 30th-ranked prospect in baseball by MLB.com. Clarkin was the team’s first-rounder in 2013 and MLB.com ranks him as the team’s 19th-best prospect.

Clippard is in the second campaign of a two-year, $12.25 million contract and will be a free agent at the end of the year.

The Yankees are clearly serious about this season. They are going after a title, and are willing to take on rentals to make a run. Meanwhile, the White Sox got Rutherford and Clarkin to help continue their stunning rebuild, and reinforced their now-phenomenal farm system.