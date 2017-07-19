Chicago Bulls Fans Put Up #FIREGARPAX Billboard

Chicago Bulls fans are not happy and they want some massive changes to the team’s front office. With that in mind, some of them worked together on a GoFundMe campaign and put a billboard up with the hashtag “#FIREGARPAX” prominently displayed. GarPax refers to the wildly unpopular front office combination of general manager Gar Forman and executive vice president John Paxson.

JUST IN: 'Fire GarPax' billboard debuts Wednesday in the West Loophttps://t.co/AUtkNT2Bhi…in-the-west-loop/amp pic.twitter.com/d9CqLzTCTy — Sun-Times Basketball (@suntimes_hoops) July 19, 2017

Paxson and Forman have been on the chopping block in the minds of Bulls fans for a while, but after the Jimmy Butler trade things have completely boiled over. In return for sending Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Bulls received Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and the seventh pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, which turned out to be Arizona big man Lauri Markkanen. LaVine is coming off ACL surgery, Dunn is coming off an awful rookie season and Markkanen was one of the biggest disappointments during Summer League play. So yeah, Bulls fans aren’t happy.

It is not at all surprising that this billboard appeared, I am a bit shocked it took this long though.