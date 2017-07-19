Craigslister Wants to Trade Lifesize Balloon Joel Embiid Sculpture For Tools

Joel Embiid is a larger than life personality and the present and possible future of the Philadelphia 76ers franchise. He’s the kind of talent that inspires real art. Like this balloon version of Joel Embiid.

Yes, this exists and it can be yours if you have some tools to trade for it. (More on that in a moment.) This was posted a month ago on Philadelphia Craig’s List. Since it’s been a month there is no guarantee that it is still standing. In that way, it’s a lot like the actual Joel Embiid. Now for some of the details about this structure…

I don’t know how or why but I am some sort of balloon prodigy, I can make literally anything out of balloons. Ridiculous giant balloon sculptures are great for parties, as a gift or just to leave on someone’s porch as a weird and confusing joke. I left a 5 foot T. rex in the first unlocked car I could find and I still laugh about it every day. I can deliver most sculptures by car but large structures like a castle or working balloon pub would need to be finished on site.

Lifesized balloon sculptures take all day to make and can run into the thousands of dollars from party companies most of whom don’t offer anything so customizable to begin with. I am looking to trade for tools. I got bored with balloons and am moving on to make things out of wood.

I am especially interested in:

Jointer/planer

Miter saw

A better miter gauge for my table saw

Impact driver

Router bits or accessories

Oscillating multi-tool I can also always use building materials and useful things to keep my shop running well or just anything very interesting. I am not looking for money, some people actually do this for a career and I don’t want to take a paying job from them.

So this is just a hobby. The guy is a prodigy, but wants to work with wood instead of balloons. So he’s going to trade the balloon Embiid for tools. Which means he thinks that the perfect market for this is someone looking to get rid of used power tools.

