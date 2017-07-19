Dante Fowler, Jr. Arrested After Allegedly Stepping on a Man's Glasses, Throwing Bag Full of Liquor in a Lake

Dante Fowler, Jr. of the Jacksonville Jaguars was arrested last night in St. Petersburg, Florida for simple battery and mischief (via Greg Auman, Tampa Bay Times).

A bar brawl? No, in this case, some parking lot rage and reacting to some driving criticism. According to Auman, Fowler was in an apartment complex parking lot when a pedestrian in the complex commented on his driving.

Fowler got out of his car, exchanged words with the man, then “hit the man, knocked his glasses off and stepped on them,” according to the report. He then “took the victim’s grocery bag, with recently purchased liquor, and threw it in a lake,” according to the report, which said the victim was not injured.

That’s going to be a costly retaliation. The Jaguars have already released the following statement on their 2015 first round pick:

Jaguars: "The Jaguars are aware of the situation involving defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. and are currently gathering more information …" — Greg Auman (@gregauman) July 19, 2017

[photo via Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office]