David Kaplan Talks Cubs Book, Hawks Vs. Bulls, and Ill-Fated Shawn Kemp for Scottie Pippen Trade Scoop

David Kaplan, who hosts Kap + Co. on ESPN Chicago and Cubs pre and postgame as well as SportsTalk Live for CSN Chicago, joins the podcast. Kaplan recently published a book entitled The Plan, a behind the scenes look at how the Ricketts family bought the Cubs, hired Theo Epstein and Joe Maddon, and assembled what they hope will be a dynasty. We discussed:
- Did Kaplan really have the premonition to start writing this book before the Cubs even won the World Series?
- The anecdote from the book that when the Ricketts family bought the team season tickets were still exclusively renewed by fax machines, and how that was a metaphor for the state of the organization’s disrepair.
- The process of retaining a sports banker before the Cubs even came to market.
- Do the Cubs win Game 7 without the rain delay?
- Have the Blackhawks become more relevant than the Bulls on the north side and in the northern suburbs of Chicago?
- Getting fired by the Cubs as a beer vendor in the 80’s.
- How his scoop of a Shawn Kemp for Scottie Pippen trade before the lead-up of the 1994 Draft led to the swap getting canceled because Sonics fans revolted and the team pulled out of the deal.
As we discussed, when I first moved to Chicago I thought Kaplan’s sports talk radio persona was over-the-top, but having lived here for eight years now I’ve come to appreciate his authenticity. Hope you enjoy the conversation!
PAST GLASS HALF EMPTY PODCASTS:
▶ Discussing the Future of FS1 With Sporting News Media Reporter Michael McCarthy
▶ Ramona Shelburne Discusses LaVar Ball Kayfabe, LeBron to the Lakers?, and Her Career Ascent
▶ Ira Berkow on Watching Baseball With Obama, Covering Marge Schott, Billy Martin, and Trump
▶ The Ringer Editor-At-Large Bryan Curtis Discusses Jamie Horowitz’s Content Legacy at FS1 and ESPN
▶ Ozzie Smith Discusses Web Gems, African-Americans in Baseball, and Tony La Russa
▶ Sports Business Journal’s John Ourand Discusses How ESPN Got Where It Is, And Where It’s Going
▶ Breaking Down Connor Schell Promotion at ESPN With Sporting News Media Reporter Michael McCarthy
▶ A U.S. Open Preview with Dave Kindred and Michael Kornheiser
▶ Jalen Rose Discusses the Ascent of Durant and the Kurse of the Kardashians
▶ A Sports Media Discussion With Bryan Curtis, Editor-at-Large at The Ringer
▶ Vince Wilfork Talks BBQ Ribs, Retirement Odds, and Belichick
▶ SI’s Richard Deitsch Discusses ESPN Layoffs, Bayless Tweets, WWE, Simmons, Nolan, and Barstool
▶ Dustin Johnson Discusses Injury Recovery, Improved Putting and Wedges, and How He Met Paulina
▶ Mike Florio on Zeke/Jerry/Goodell, Browns Smokescreens, and Richard Sherman Trade Spots
▶ ESPN’s Andy North Talks Lexi Thompson, The Masters, and The Badgers
▶ Chad Millman Discusses Chicago Fans and the Process of Planning the Front Page of ESPN.com
▶ CBS Sports Reporter Tracy Wolfson Talks Final Four, “Stealing Plays,” and Work/Life Balance
▶ Turner Sports Host Ernie Johnson Is in an Insanely Busy Stretch
▶ Turner/CBS Analyst Grant Hill Talks Coach K and Grayson Allen, Lonzo and LaVar Ball, NBA Rest
▶ Michael Kornheiser Talks Launching Tony’s Podcast, 2017 Golf Landscape
▶ A Conversation With Joe Buck
▶ Breaking Down Packers Victory and Broadcasting Aspirations With AJ Hawk
▶ Dan Wetzel Talks Chargers-to-LA, UFC Lawsuit, Ronda Rousey, and His Triumph Over Marriott
▶ CBS Sports Host Adam Schein Discusses OBJ and Giants in Miami, Juggling a Half-Dozen Jobs
▶ Aaron Nagler’s Journey from Private Equity PR to Packers Media Maven for USA Today Network
▶ Jeff Van Gundy Discusses Cavs-Warriors, Russell Westbrook, and Why Patrick Ewing Hasn’t Gotten Head Coach Shot
▶ Fox Sports Host Rob Stone: Five Events in Three Sports All Over the Continent Since Last Week
▶ Jalen Rose Discusses His Trajectory at ESPN
▶ Why Does Doug Gottlieb Think NCAA Players Shouldn’t Be Able to Play Right Away Elsewhere If Coaches Leave?
▶ Fox Sports Host Rob Stone Talks USA-Mexico and Network’s 2018 World Cup Coverage Plans
▶ Fox Sports Host Kevin Burkhardt Talks World Series, Working With A-Rod, Pete Rose, + Frank Thomas
▶ Cari Champion Signs New Multi-Year Deal With ESPN, Discusses Expanded SportsCenter + More
▶ Scott Van Pelt on What’s Gone Right in a Year of Midnight SportsCenter
▶ Colin Cowherd Discusses His New Digital Venture
▶ Fox Sports Soccer Analyst Alexi Lalas Talks Timbers-Sounders, Champions League, and Hope Solo
▶ A Conversation With Kristine Leahy, Broadcaster on American Ninja Warrior and FS1’s The Herd
▶ Felix Salmon Dissects the Ramifications of Gawker’s Bankruptcy Filing
▶ Talking All Things Media With CNN Poly-Platformist Brian Stelter
▶ Copa America 2016: Rob Stone of Fox Sports Breaks Down the Nuts and Bolts
▶ The Pro Wrestling Reporter Who Left TMZ to Start Up His Own Shop
▶ Rockets Need a Rebuild; Is Daryl Morey the Right Person for that Job?
▶ Richard Deitsch Talks Bayless, Tirico, and Possible First Take Replacements
▶ A Conversation With Sarah Spain
▶ Ahman Green Talks About Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers, and Eddie Lacy
▶ Nicole Auerbach Discusses Tyler Summitt’s Resignation, and the Aftermath
▶ Mike Florio: Average Fans Should Care About Josh Gordon Confidentiality Breach (Previous podcasts with Florio on Deflategate and his own career are here and here)
▶ Dave Kindred Shares Memories of Covering The Masters for 50 Years
▶ Turner Sports Announcer Brian Anderson Talks NCAA Tourney, Career, and Hank the Dog
▶ Chris Russo Talks One-Night Mike and the Mad Dog Reunion, Adam LaRoche, and Tom Brady
▶ Should LeBron Bear More Responsibility for Love and Kyrie “Fitting In?” (With Cleveland sports talk host Anthony Lima)
▶ Sally Jenkins Talks Tennessee, NCAA Pay, Deflategate, Joe Paterno, and Lance Armstrong
▶ What Does PC Twitter Even Mean? (With Jason McIntyre and Barstool’s Big Cat)
▶ A Conversation With Linda Cohn, Whose Record 5000th SportsCenter Is on the Horizon
▶ Woj Discusses Launching The Vertical, LeBron and Blatt, and What Would Make Hacking Stop
▶ Barstool and Its Bloggers Bet on Mainstream Viability
▶ Would Jay Bilas Advise Leonard Fournette and Christian McCaffrey to Sit Out Next Season?
▶ Asking Darren Rovell If and When LeBron James Will Be a Billionaire
▶ Peter King Talks NFL Refs, MMQB*
▶ Peter Mehlman Compares and Contrasts Crafting Novel With Writing for Howard Cosell and Seinfeld
▶ Christine Brennan’s Talks About Greg Hardy, NFL Media, and Advice for Young Writers
▶ A Conversation With Michael Wilbon
▶ Bill Plaschke Talks About Lamar Odom and the Curse of the Kardashians
▶ Was Urban Meyer Okay With Players Asking Taylor Swift Out?
▶ Ex-Vikings Mascot Ragnar Tells His Side of the Story
▶ Brett Taylor, the Cubs Blogger Who Left a Big Law Firm
▶ Gary Sheffield Talks MLB Playoffs, Harper-Papelbon, and Hall of Fame
▶ Scott Van Pelt Talks Midnight SportsCenter, Madison As Best College Sports Town in America
▶ Matthew Berry Has Like 45 Jobs
▶ Jim Ross Talks About His Live Show, Roddy Piper, and Steroids in Hollywood
▶ Clay Travis Talks SEC Media Days, New Deal With Fox Sports, and the Confederate Flag
▶ A Long Conversation With Frank Deford
▶ Does Sarah Spain worry that her politics will make her polarizing?
▶ David Purdum talks about Tony Romo, fantasy football, and the NFL’s gambling hypocrisies
▶ Dan Le Batard talks about his career, Papi, and Bill Simmons
▶ Kenny Smith before the NBA conference finals
*denotes Pigsplosion podcast
