Jason Whitlock and Damien Woody Are Making It Personal in Twitter Beef over Colin Kaepernick

Jason Whitlock had Michael Vick on this week, and Vick made comments on both the Cowherd Show (hosted by Whitlock) and Speak For Yourself. Vick’s comments on Kaepernick needing to cut his hair prompted plenty of reaction on other sports talk shows, and then Jason Whitlock responded by calling out some of those yesterday, including Damien Woody of ESPN.
Things picked up again.
The exchange between the FS1 and ESPN personalities devolved to talk of PC culture.
What were we talking about? Oh yeah, Colin Kaepernick. July is peak media feud time as we await actual NFL news. Don’t expect this topic and these disagreements to go away for awhile.
