Jason Whitlock and Damien Woody Are Making It Personal in Twitter Beef over Colin Kaepernick

Jason Whitlock had Michael Vick on this week, and Vick made comments on both the Cowherd Show (hosted by Whitlock) and Speak For Yourself. Vick’s comments on Kaepernick needing to cut his hair prompted plenty of reaction on other sports talk shows, and then Jason Whitlock responded by calling out some of those yesterday, including Damien Woody of ESPN.

Things picked up again.

Look, I know how baby soft your generation is. When I verbally put y'all in a vacant, y'all run and whine. "Whitlock is mean." https://t.co/WgeVQST8ws — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) July 20, 2017

The exchange between the FS1 and ESPN personalities devolved to talk of PC culture.

That PC culture over at ESPN. These guys whine about microagressions. Why didn't you @ me, Jason!?!?! @damienwoody — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) July 20, 2017

Damien is 11 years younger than me. Plus, he's on the Safe Space Network. Product of his environment. Can't keep it 100 there. #BSPN https://t.co/LLw5ku9ZdA — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) July 20, 2017

I guess that's your company line huh…PC culture. Keep shucking & jiving bruh but u didn't mind eating off that 'PC Culture' right?! 😂😂 — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) July 20, 2017

Dawg you've been put in the pasture….go ahead & graze gracefully over there collecting that check — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) July 20, 2017

What were we talking about? Oh yeah, Colin Kaepernick. July is peak media feud time as we await actual NFL news. Don’t expect this topic and these disagreements to go away for awhile.