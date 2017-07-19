Jerry Jones Thinks Ezekiel Elliott Needs to Learn How to Deal With Social Media

Ezekiel Elliott has been accused of punching a man in the face at a bar over the weekend. He’s also contesting a speeding ticket for driving 100mph. All this while the NFL was already weighing a suspension for some other stuff he’s done in the past. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones thinks he needs to be more aware of where he is and how he acts in the public eye because of the visibility of social media.

Watch: Jerry Jones says @EzekielElliott needs to develop better awareness of his 'rock star' status https://t.co/Va32skg2kb @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/UvAK353pa3

Developing an awareness of where you are with the visibility that is involved today is in and of itself a learning and evolving thing.

People who have been in the public eye for years and years are having to rethink how they are and how they approach the public eye.

As you well know because of his style, personality, it’s like a rock star wherever he goes in terms of attention.

Certainly Zeke is evolving and being subject to needing to learn how to deal with the media and social media the way it is today.