Jozy Altidore was bitten and had his nipple twisted during Wednesday’s Gold Cup quarterfinal match against El Salvador. Altidore got “tangled up” with El Salvador defender Henry Romero who gave him a little nibble during a free kick. Earlier in the match Altidore may have endured a grab at his nipple.

What the hell, this dude just bit Jose Altidore pic.twitter.com/ZGcrGTmKxt — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) July 20, 2017