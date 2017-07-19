Kevin Na Aced the Par-3 14th at Royal Birkdale During His Practice Round

Players are prepping for The Open Championship this week by getting in a few practice rounds while the weather is still somewhat nice. Kevin Na, who is currently ranked 70th in the official world golf rankings, did something we more than likely won’t see during the tournament when he aced the par-3 14th hole at Royal Birkdale.
Na knew his ball was well-struck and immediately began walking after making contact and said, “Oh baby.”
“OOOOOOOOO BABY!”. Kevin Na with the first ace of the week on the 14th! #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/ZHH4mnpxxF
— The Open (@TheOpen) July 19, 2017
