LaTroy Hawkins Called New Yankee Tommy Kahnle "one of the worst teammates I've ever had in my life"

Tommy Kahnle, 27-year-old reliever, was part of the big trade between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox that also sent David Robertson and Todd Frazier to the Bronx.

Back in May, former pitcher LaTroy Hawkins was in the booth for a Twins-Rockies game and dished on Kahnle, from a time when Kahnle (at the time a rookie) was his teammate in Colorado. Hawkins revealed that the two had gotten into a fight, and then when asked about it, declared Kahnle “one of the worst teammates I’ve ever had in my life.”

LaTroy Hawkins on Tommy Kahnle: "One of the worst teammates I've ever had in my life, and I've had a lot of teammates" pic.twitter.com/n7vLXc5RBe — MLB Insider Dinger (@atf13atf) May 17, 2017

Kahn’s White Sox teammates stood up for him, and the team blew off the comments from Hawkins.

“Stuff happened in the past,” Kahnle said. “Everybody is entitled to their own opinion. That’s really all I’ve got. I don’t take it to heart or anything. “I really have nothing on it. I put it way in the past. I’m over it. “My friends and people texted me, but it didn’t bother me. I just laughed it off. Oh well. It’s not going to affect me or anybody, so we’re all good here.”

Teammates did reveal that Kahnle was energetic, and did a “lively impersonation of former WWE wrestler The Ultimate Warrior” during Spring Training. I’m sure that the Yankees will enjoy WWE impersonations as long as the wrestler in question has no facial hair.

It sounds like maybe the generation gap might be a factor between LaTroy Hawkins and Kahnle and Hawkins might be a big reader of “things Millennials have ruined” lists.