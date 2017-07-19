NBA USA Today Sports

LeBron James Posts Instagram About Great Memories in Miami

LeBron James is leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers (again) next summer. This much we know. Will he be going to the Los Angeles Lakers or the Philadelphia 76ers? Maybe, but what about the Miami Heat? The place where he won two titles and made so many great memories. Funny you should ask because he was hanging out in Miami and posting Instagrams about it.

A ton of great memories riding past her today!! #AAA #striveforgreatness🚀

Could LeBron be seriously considering a return to Miami? If it comes down to playing where he wants to play, Miami makes as much sense as anywhere. He and Pat Riley could surely mend their relationship and the Heat ended last season on one of the best runs in the league. Or is just his latest subtweet/threat to get the Cavaliers to make a move? And we haven’t even mentioned the fact that he put a ROCKET emoji in both posts. More on that in the future I assume.

