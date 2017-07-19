LeBron James Posts Instagram About Great Memories in Miami
LeBron James Posts Instagram About Great Memories in Miami
shares
share
sms
send
email
By:
Stephen Douglas | 1 hour ago
LeBron James is leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers ( again) next summer. This much we know. Will he be going to the Los Angeles Lakers or the Philadelphia 76ers? Maybe, but what about the Miami Heat? The place where he won two titles and made so many great memories. Funny you should ask because he was hanging out in Miami and posting Instagrams about it.
Could LeBron be seriously considering a return to Miami? If it comes down to
playing where he wants to play, Miami makes as much sense as anywhere. He and Pat Riley could surely mend their relationship and the Heat ended last season on one of the best runs in the league. Or is just his latest subtweet/threat to get the Cavaliers to make a move? And we haven’t even mentioned the fact that he put a ROCKET emoji in both posts. More on that in the future I assume.
Cleveland Cavaliers, Houston Rockets, LeBron James, Miami Heat, NBA
shares
share
sms
send
email
Stephen Douglas
Born and raised in Mid-Southern Upstate New York, Stephen holds a master's degree in public communications. Money well spent? I'd say so. These days he jokes about sports on the Internet. Professionally.
More …
Latest Leads
16m
The Yankees aren’t waiting, they’re trying to win now.
2hr
Where sports fans start their day.
10hr
The Yankees made a big move Tuesday night, landing Todd Frazier and David Robertson.
13hr
Mike Gundy has turned himself into a clown, but it’s only been good for Oklahoma State
14hr
Elliott is still a better option than pretty much everyone else still out there, even if he misses some games.
14hr
The J.D. Martinez trade shows the Diamondbacks are going for it this year.
15hr
The biggest names, where will they go?
16hr
Doc Rivers took a shot at Chris Paul’s playing style during a press conference Tuesday.
Newsletter
Get the day's top stories
Success
Thanks for signing up.
You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow.
Whoa!
Something went wrong.
Try again?
More NBA
Comments