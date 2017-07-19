Mike Williams Injury The Latest To Prove Chargers Wide Receivers Are Cursed

The San Diego Los Angeles Chargers just can’t keep their receivers healthy. On Wednesday Adam Schefter reported the team’s first-round pick from the 2017 NFL Draft, Mike Williams, may have to undergo season-ending back surgery. To me, this just provides more evidence to my theory that God hates Dean Spanos.

Williams is dealing with a herniated disk in his back which popped up during rookie minicamp. He just received a second epidural as a “last-ditch” effort to avoid surgery. Fellow receivers Kennan Allen, Tyrell Williams and Dontrelle Inman all missed time in the spring thanks to injuries as well.

The Chargers selected Williams with the seventh pick in April’s draft and knew full-well he had previous neck and back issues. The Clemson product missed all but one game during the 2015 season after fracturing a bone in his neck during the Tigers’ opener against Wofford.

So with Williams potentially out, that’s yet another top-level receiver the Chargers have lost. Allen — the team’s No. 1 wideout — suffered a torn ACL during the preseason in 2016 and missed the whole season. And that came after he was forced to sit out the second half of the 2015 season with a lacerated kidney.

There is legitimate proof the Chargers may have a curse hanging over the wide receiver position. Don’t believe me? Well, the Bolts only got 10 games out of Stevie Johnson in 2015 and none in 2016. Danny Woodhead (a hybrid guy who was a pass catcher for all intents and purposes) missed the 2016 season. Ladarius Green (who essentially functioned as a wideout in San Diego) dealt with repeated concussion issues during his four seasons with the Chargers. Danario Alexander played well in 2012, then suffered a torn ACL in August of 2013, was waived and never played football again. Malcom Floyd missed all but two games in 2013. Eddie Royal only played 10 games in 2012. Vincent Brown missed the 2012 season with a broken ankle…I could keep going, but I’ll spare you.

The following little fact is pretty indicative of what the Chargers are dealing with:

The last time the #Chargers #1 and 2 opening day WRs stayed healthy all year… was 2009. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) July 19, 2017

While I hope Williams is OK and I never want to see anyone get hurt, as a native San Diegan, I couldn’t help but be amused by this report. So here’s my reaction to it, aimed directly at Dean Spanosand his idiot sons who run the team, Fredo and other Fredo:

That about sums it up.