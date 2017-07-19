Russell Wilson Is Just 100% Fashion at This Point

Russell Wilson is mainstream. Here he is running around with a couple dogs for an upcoming sale at Nordstrom. This might be your best chance to buy Wilson’s Good Man Brand clothes at an affordable price. You know the clothes are expensive when the brand has the word “Brand” in the name.

The Seattle Post-Intelligencer pointed out last year that Wilson was selling $348 sneakers among many other pricey items. There was no mention of $75 baseball hats in that story so Wilson has obviously been working hard on his accessories this offseason. That hard work has paid off as Wilson was recently named the 19th most fashionable athlete by Sports Illustrated.

Wilson also hosted the Kids Choice Awards. I wonder how much it costs to get slime dry cleaned out of a $200 sweatshirt?