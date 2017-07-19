Roundup: Tyrannosaurus Rex Couldn't Run; Fight Video from Canadian Pizza Joint; & the Secret Party Life of Former USC Med School Dean

Tahnee Atkinson, a model … “How to Deal With North Korea” … a father killed his daughter because she was dating a muslim … Powerful, crazy read: “The secret life of then-USC med school dean” … there absolutely has to be more to this story to kick the family off a flight … “Newly released racist, sexist emails show scope of scandal at Chicago’s water department” … awesome camera catches bird appearing to float without moving its wings … powerful read: “The Lawyer, the Addict” … eat at Chipotle at your own peril … “Millennials, as Seen by Corporate America” … how does Julianne Hough only eat 1,500 calories a day? … “Ecstasy Pills Shaped Like Donald Trump? Britain ‘Makes Partying Great Again’” …

The 50 Most-Watched sporting events so far in 2017. [Sports Media Watch]

Shocking news: The T-Rex could not run without breaking its legs, regardless of what you saw in Jurassic Park. [Science Alert]

The Denver Broncos revoked season tickets from a family, and the team’s reasons are pretty weak. [Linked In]

Baker Mayfield probably won’t finish in the Top 5 in the Heisman race, even if he has a really great season. [Oklahoman]

I talked about expectations in sports, from Aaron Judge to Lonzo Ball to Bryce, to Peyton vs Brady. Talked college football with Bruce Feldman; Mayweather/McGregor with Greg Bishop and Tanking in the NFL with Manish Mehta. [Full 3-Hour Radio Show; Best-of 30-Minute Podcast]

Women’s volleyball star at Texas popped for DWI. [Hook Em]

Might get a little dusty reading this story about how nice Boston was to New York police officers Sunday at Fenway. [Globe]

Who is excited for Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay on NBC/Golf Channel coverage at The Open? [Golf.com]

Here are some women fighting at a pizza spot late night in Canada.

There’s a 14-year old name Jeremy Lin playing really well on the AAU circuit.

Hose … hoes. Get it? You have to wait until late in the video for it.

How did the subway sensors not work? This woman suffered “multiple fractures” after getting dragged.