USA Today Sports

Roundup: Tyrannosaurus Rex Couldn't Run; Fight Video from Canadian Pizza Joint; & the Secret Party Life of Former USC Med School Dean

Roundup: Tyrannosaurus Rex Couldn't Run; Fight Video from Canadian Pizza Joint; & the Secret Party Life of Former USC Med School Dean

Roundup

Roundup: Tyrannosaurus Rex Couldn't Run; Fight Video from Canadian Pizza Joint; & the Secret Party Life of Former USC Med School Dean

Tahnee Atkinson, a model … “How to Deal With North Korea” … a father killed his daughter because she was dating a muslim … Powerful, crazy read: “The secret life of then-USC med school dean” … there absolutely has to be more to this story to kick the family off a flight … “Newly released racist, sexist emails show scope of scandal at Chicago’s water department” … awesome camera catches bird appearing to float without moving its wings … powerful read: “The Lawyer, the Addict” eat at Chipotle at your own peril … “Millennials, as Seen by Corporate America” … how does Julianne Hough only eat 1,500 calories a day? … “Ecstasy Pills Shaped Like Donald Trump? Britain ‘Makes Partying Great Again’” … 

The 50 Most-Watched sporting events so far in 2017. [Sports Media Watch]

Shocking news: The T-Rex could not run without breaking its legs, regardless of what you saw in Jurassic Park. [Science Alert]

The Denver Broncos revoked season tickets from a family, and the team’s reasons are pretty weak. [Linked In]

Baker Mayfield probably won’t finish in the Top 5 in the Heisman race, even if he has a really great season. [Oklahoman]

I talked about expectations in sports, from Aaron Judge to Lonzo Ball to Bryce, to Peyton vs Brady. Talked college football with Bruce Feldman; Mayweather/McGregor with Greg Bishop and Tanking in the NFL with Manish Mehta. [Full 3-Hour Radio Show; Best-of 30-Minute Podcast]

Women’s volleyball star at Texas popped for DWI. [Hook Em]

Might get a little dusty reading this story about how nice Boston was to New York police officers Sunday at Fenway. [Globe]

Who is excited for Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay on NBC/Golf Channel coverage at The Open? [Golf.com]

Here are some women fighting at a pizza spot late night in Canada.

There’s a 14-year old name Jeremy Lin playing really well on the AAU circuit.

Hose … hoes. Get it? You have to wait until late in the video for it.

How did the subway sensors not work? This woman suffered “multiple fractures” after getting dragged.

Roundup

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home