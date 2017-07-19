Golf USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Justin Thomas Intentionally Hit Balls at a Bunker Cam at The Open

Justin Thomas had a little bit of fun during his practice round at The Open Championship. In one of the bunkers, Thomas practiced his shots by hitting at a $6,500 dollar camera. He nailed it on the second try.

