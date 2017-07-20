Derrick Rose Finally Forming a Superteam By Joining the Cleveland Cavaliers?

Derrick Rose might sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers. This seems insane, but it’s the kind of move a team makes when it doesn’t have a general manager. So many questions come to mind.

Derrick Rose is in serious talks with the Cavs on a 1-year deal, sources tell @wojespn and me. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) July 20, 2017

Have things gotten so grim that this is GM LeBron James’s desperate final grasp to bolster the roster? They have no money or assets so a cheap guy like Rose really is their best option right now.

Still… Rose is a point guard who can’t shoot, yet he’s constantly threatening to shoot. He makes no sense on a LeBron James team.

Why did the Cavaliers let Matthew Dellavedova walk!?

Rose plays the same position as Kyrie Irving and there have never been any indications that he would want to come off the bench.

Could LeBron actually be considering flipping Kyrie for a wing player and rolling the dice with Derrick Rose as a point guard downgrade? This seemed like it would be a throwaway season for the Cavaliers and LeBron anyway so what if LeBron traded Kyrie somewhere he wanted to play next in 2018?

Signing Rose definitely would take Cavaliers out of the running for Carmelo Anthony, right?

Does Derrick Rose have a time machine and was this the superteam that Derrick Rose talked about last year?