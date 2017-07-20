Hugh Freeze Should Probably Delete His Twitter Account

Hugh Freeze shockingly resigned as the head football coach at Ole Miss Thursday and now we know why. Apparently university officials found a pattern of behavior “that included phone calls to a number associated with an escort service.”

At a press conference Thursday night, Ole Miss chancellor Jeffrey Vitter claimed Freeze resigned after confirming, “a pattern of personal conduct inconsistent with the standard of expectations for the leader of our football team.”

While we don’t have more details at this time, it’s fair to assume Freeze was doing things he wasn’t supposed to both with the football program and in his personal life. We know about his NCAA issues and the massive scandal his football program has been dealing with. And now we know he was calling escort services, as well as lying constantly.

For a guy who has presented himself as a pious man of God, these revelations are particularly entertaining. His Twitter account is full of near-daily reminders of his faith, as if he wished to bludgeon his followers with the idea that he was an ideal Christian. In fact, a quick perusal of Freeze’s Twitter feed is hilarious in retrospect.

Quite frankly, Freeze should probably take his account down. Here’s a look at some of his tweets, which look ridiculous give his alleged recently revealed extracurricular activities.

I believe 1 can make a difference? 1 letter, 1 phone call, 1 act of kindness, 1 prayer for someone, 1 help to a stranger.Let's try 1 of each — Hugh Freeze (@CoachHughFreeze) November 14, 2016

This one is particularly great. One phone call huh? Sounds familiar.

Dear God, I worship You today for the forgiveness of my sins, a love like no other, grace and acceptance, and the blessing of life!! — Hugh Freeze (@CoachHughFreeze) July 16, 2017

When God promised to give us everything we NEED, he meant it. He just won't submit his power to deliver everything you WANT.@PaulTripp — Hugh Freeze (@CoachHughFreeze) July 12, 2017

Thankful that through Christ every day is Independence Day – My chains are gone, I've been set free. My Savior God has ransomed me. — Hugh Freeze (@CoachHughFreeze) July 4, 2017

My God! How little do my countrymen know what precious blessings they r n possession of & which no other people on earth enjoy – T.Jefferson — Hugh Freeze (@CoachHughFreeze) July 4, 2017

Great News:We no longer have 2 hope or pray that someday we can measure up to Gods standard.Jesus measured up on our behalf.Have a great day — Hugh Freeze (@CoachHughFreeze) June 30, 2017

God never looks in YOUR mirror and wishes He sees someone else!! Rejoice in that today. You are loved just as you are, U matter to Him. — Hugh Freeze (@CoachHughFreeze) February 25, 2017

It's Monday morning & God is on the throne.That means you and I are not which is a good thing. He is wise, loving and good. Have a good week — Hugh Freeze (@CoachHughFreeze) February 27, 2017

If God has willingly canceled whatever regrets u hold on to, u are free to let it go as well. Debt has been paid.. that's freedom. Great day — Hugh Freeze (@CoachHughFreeze) March 31, 2017

It is only when the peace of God rules my heart that I can know real peace with others!! Have a great day! — Hugh Freeze (@CoachHughFreeze) February 17, 2017

I want people 2 see that the grace of God isnt about just you/me changing, but about everything n life that defines, identifies,&motivates U — Hugh Freeze (@CoachHughFreeze) May 19, 2017

And it goes on and on and on. That is the Twitter account of a guy who ran one of the dirtiest programs in all of college sports and was calling escorts from his university-issued cell phone.

Something tells me Freeze needs to spend less time proselytizing and more time actually practicing what he preaches. He’s going to have plenty of time for that now that he’s out of a job.