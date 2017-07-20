Jozy Altidore Has Hilarious Response To Gold Cup Biting Incident

Jozy Altidore had his nipple pinched and was bitten during the United States men’s national team’s Gold Cup quarterfinal match against El Salvador Wednesday night. Clearly he wasn’t happy about what happened, but neither was his girlfriend.

Here is a look at what happened when Henry Romero groped, then bit Altidore before a corner kick:

When he was asked for his reaction to the incident, he said the following:

“My girl is mad at me. She’s mad at me, she’s mad at Romero. She’s like ‘Only I can bite you, only I can grab your nipples.”

TMI Jozy, TMI.

Even goalie Tim Howard got in on the act as he responded to what happened:

Tim Howard: "You can’t go around biting people. That’s crazy. [Nipple twisting], that should be allowed, but the biting, no good." #usmnt — Jeff Carlisle (@JeffreyCarlisle) July 20, 2017

Timmy’s got jokes!

After an uneven performance, the Americans managed to overcome a very grabby, bite-y El Salvador team 2-0. The U.S. will face Costa Rica in the semifinals on Saturday in Arlington, Texas.