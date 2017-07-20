O.J. Simpson Is Still Delusional As Ever In Parole Hearing

In the middle of O.J. Simpson’s parole hearing Thursday he let loose with some truly mind-boggling statements that show the 70-year-old is still delusional. It’s clear that as far as O.J. is concerned, that whole three-year saga that included multiple trials for the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman, never really happened.
Here are some examples:
“No one has ever accused me of pulling a weapon on them.” – O.J. Simpson pic.twitter.com/N2RqVEGP7o
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 20, 2017
Right, because the two people you did pull a weapon on didn’t live to tell anyone about it (allegedly).
“I basically have spent a conflict-free life.” – O.J. Simpson pic.twitter.com/SF55wlbhlq
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 20, 2017
Really? Really? So the dozens of domestic violence incidents involving your now-deceased ex-wife that we’ve all heard audio tape of don’t count? Got it.
The guy truly hasn’t learned a thing.
