O.J. Simpson Is Still Delusional As Ever In Parole Hearing

In the middle of O.J. Simpson’s parole hearing Thursday he let loose with some truly mind-boggling statements that show the 70-year-old is still delusional. It’s clear that as far as O.J. is concerned, that whole three-year saga that included multiple trials for the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman, never really happened.

Here are some examples:

“No one has ever accused me of pulling a weapon on them.” – O.J. Simpson pic.twitter.com/N2RqVEGP7o — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 20, 2017

Right, because the two people you did pull a weapon on didn’t live to tell anyone about it (allegedly).

“I basically have spent a conflict-free life.” – O.J. Simpson pic.twitter.com/SF55wlbhlq — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 20, 2017

Really? Really? So the dozens of domestic violence incidents involving your now-deceased ex-wife that we’ve all heard audio tape of don’t count? Got it.

The guy truly hasn’t learned a thing.