Stephen Colbert Visited Mikhail Prokhorov's Insane Home In Russia

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is celebrating Russia Week and on Thursday night they ran a segment where Colbert visited the home of Brooklyn Nets owner Mikhail Prokhorov in Russia. It’s a fascinating clip which begins with Colbert explaining Prokhorov’s shady past and then sitting down with him in his mansion to exchange nervous jokes. Well, I should say they exchange jokes and Colbert is understandably nervous.

Prokhorov is a great sport and it really is fascinating to see how this guy lives. From all the comforts of his giant house to all the weirdness of his treehouse/Gymboree for made-up martial arts and funny looking exercises.

You can see why he’s not that hands-on in Brooklyn. It’s been 2 years since reports surfaced that Prokhorov was looking to sell the Nets, but here’s Colbert in a Nyets jumpsuit in 2017.