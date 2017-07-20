Golf USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Charley Hoffman Holed Out from the Rough on the First Hole at the British Open

Charley Hoffman started off his quest for a win at The Open Championship with an eagle from the rough on the first hole. He followed that up by celebrating with as little excitement as possible.

