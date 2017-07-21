Can Sportswriting Online Be Saved? Vice Sports Closes, as the Brutal Year in Sports Media Continues

Vice Sports editor-in-chief Jorge Arangure announced today that the vertical was shuttering.

All good things come to an end. @VICESports will cease to exist as site. And I no longer work at VICE. It was a great run.Thanks for reading — Jorge Arangure (@jorgearangure) July 21, 2017

It goes without saying it’s been a bad year for digital sportswriting. In no particular order, ESPN laid off 100 talents, many of whom were writers. Yahoo has had notable layoffs. Sports Illustrated, too. Fox pivoted to video. So did Vocativ. MTV News, which had a bunch of former Grantland writers on staff, did as well. (Their issues were not unforeseeable.)

In what can’t be categorized as a surprise, Vice will be focusing more on, you guessed it, video.

In the past several years, it’s gotten harder and harder to make a buck off the written word online. To do so at scale based on display ads, you need an astounding number of pageviews, which are not always merit-based. This advertising model rewards aggregating stories on celebrities dating in extreme disproportion to expending resources on original news gathering and reporting. Also, there’s the issue with the 1,000-pound gorilla that is Facebook. Digital operations over-expanded when Facebook was handing out hundreds of thousands of pageviews at a time like candy. Facebook’s algorithm came in like a wrecking ball. Now everybody is chasing video views.

There are not an insignificant amount of consumers who do enjoy longform reporting and storytelling, but they’re going to have to start speaking not just with their eyeballs but with their wallets. A big reason why the Washington Post and New York Times have had such a resurgence in their political reporting is that they’re buoyed by a revenue model of both sponsorships and subscriptions. (And even the NYT has not been immune to staff cuts.)

The model in sports being undertaken by DK Sports in Pittsburgh, Greg Bedard and the Boston Sports Journal, and The Athletic — which we wrote about in-depth last week — is one that anybody who works in this industry and/or appreciates original reporting should be rooting for and supporting with subscription purchases.