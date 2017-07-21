MLB USA Today Sports

Dusty Baker Isn't a Turtle, But He Shares His Name With One

Much like the zombie kid from the meme, Dusty Baker likes turtles. He has turtle artwork in his office, home and swimming pool. During Spring Training he stopped into a sea turtle hospital and made such a big impression on the staff that they named a rehabbing turtle after the Washington Nationalsmanager.

Dusty (the turtle) was recently released back into the wild. Meanwhile, Dusty (the baseball manager) and his team have an 11-game lead in the NL East. All in all its a great time to be Dusty Baker. Whether you’re a turtle or a human.

